Adair’s 26 points and nine rebounds lead Loyola (MD) over Lafayette 68-54

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Emmett Adair had 26 points and nine rebounds in Loyola (MD)’s 68-54 victory against Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Braeden Speed scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Greyhounds (10-16, 6-7 Patriot League). Jordan Stiemke shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Andrew Phillips led the Leopards (8-18, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Mark Butler added 10 points and five assists for Lafayette. Ryan Pettit also had eight points.

Loyola took the lead a little more than four minutes into the game and did not trail again. Adair led the Greyhounds with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 40-29 at the break. Loyola outscored Lafayette in the second half by three points, with Stiemke scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

