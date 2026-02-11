Abilene Christian hosts UT Arlington after Mason’s 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-9, 6-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-13, 2-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-9, 6-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-13, 2-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Abilene Christian after Tyran Mason scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 81-60 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

The Mavericks are 6-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 4.3.

Abilene Christian scores 70.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 67.7 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 72.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.8 Abilene Christian gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casmir Chavis is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.