Zyree Collins scores 25 in Austin Peay’s 82-71 victory against FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zyree Collins had 25 points in Austin Peay’s 82-71 win against FGCU on Thursday.

Collins also added six rebounds and three steals for the Governors (9-5, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tate McCubbin added 15 points while shooting 5 for 16, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds and three steals. Anton Brookshire finished with 12 points.

J.R. Konieczny finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (7-9, 1-2). FGCU also got 16 points and four assists from Jordan Ellerbee. Michael Duax also recorded 12 points.

