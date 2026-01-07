Wofford plays UNC Greensboro following Machowski’s 37-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on UNC Greensboro after Nils Machowski scored 37 points in Wofford’s 95-86 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 5-1 on their home court. Wofford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahmare Holmes averaging 4.8.

The Spartans are 2-0 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is second in the SoCon scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Wofford averages 76.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 78.8 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 79.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the 74.3 Wofford allows to opponents.

The Terriers and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Neely is averaging 15.6 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.