Wilson, Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers square off against the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (8-12, 4-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-17, 0-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Texas Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 77.1 points and has been outscored by 22.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-4 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Prairie View A&M averages 54.7 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 73.0 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 66.8 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.1 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Lady Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lady Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Daeja Holmes is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

