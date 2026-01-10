Weeks’ 20 help Southern Miss take down UL Monroe 70-60

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 20 points in Southern Miss’ 70-60 victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Weeks added…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks had 20 points in Southern Miss’ 70-60 victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Weeks added six rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference). Djahi Binet added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds. Dylan Brumfield shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and five steals.

Krystian Lewis led the way for the Warhawks (3-15, 0-6) with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Renars Sondors added 12 points and nine rebounds for UL Monroe. Dylan Diaz also put up nine points. The Warhawks extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.