Weber State visits Idaho on 3-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Wildcats visit Idaho.

The Vandals are 6-1 on their home court. Idaho has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 0-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 6.8.

Idaho averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 64.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 68.6 Idaho allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Emma-Nnopu is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

