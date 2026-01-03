Walker leads Georgia Tech against SMU after 33-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-9, 1-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (7-8, 0-3 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-9, 1-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (7-8, 0-3 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays SMU after Talayah Walker scored 33 points in Georgia Tech’s 95-90 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs are 5-3 on their home court. SMU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

SMU scores 67.3 points per game, equal to what Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Yellow Jackets meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Deck is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 steals for the Mustangs. Zahra King is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

