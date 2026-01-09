Waldon leads North Florida against Queens (NC) after 24-point game

North Florida Ospreys (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-7, 1-2 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Florida Ospreys (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-7, 1-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Queens (NC) after Alonya Waldon scored 24 points in North Florida’s 76-61 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals are 4-2 on their home court. Queens (NC) has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The Ospreys have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. North Florida allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Queens (NC) is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenae Jones-Grant is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexa Washington is averaging 7.9 points for the Ospreys. Dezuray McGill is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.