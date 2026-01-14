Wagner hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Fernandez de Caleya’s 20-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-4, 4-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-9, 2-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-4, 4-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-9, 2-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Irene Fernandez de Caleya scored 20 points in Wagner’s 69-66 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Seahawks have gone 4-2 at home. Wagner is fifth in the NEC scoring 57.9 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Knights are 4-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is the best team in the NEC allowing only 53.5 points per game while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Wagner’s average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 5.7 more points per game (68.0) than Wagner allows (62.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.