UTEP plays Missouri State, looks to end road skid

UTEP Miners (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Missouri State looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Bears have gone 6-2 in home games. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Keith Palek III leads the Bears with 7.4 boards.

The Miners are 0-1 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks ninth in the CUSA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.9.

Missouri State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, the same percentage UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 71.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 69.7 Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Miners match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Miners. West is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

