UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Incarnate Word 106-93

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Koree Cotton scored 21 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Incarnate Word 106-93 on Saturday.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Koree Cotton scored 21 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Incarnate Word 106-93 on Saturday.

Cotton added five assists for the Vaqueros (11-11, 7-6 Southland Conference). Julien Gomez scored 20 points and added three steals. Jaylen Washington had 19 points and shot 7 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals (9-13, 4-9) were led in scoring by Jordan Pyke, who finished with 33 points and seven rebounds. Tahj Staveskie added 24 points and seven assists for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.