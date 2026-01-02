UMKC hosts South Dakota in conference showdown

South Dakota Coyotes (10-4) at UMKC Roos (3-10, 1-0 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-4) at UMKC Roos (3-10, 1-0 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits UMKC in Summit action Saturday.

The Roos have gone 3-4 in home games. UMKC is the Summit leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Elauni Bennett averaging 4.5.

The Coyotes are 3-3 on the road. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit giving up just 54.6 points per game while holding opponents to 31.1% shooting.

UMKC makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (31.1%). South Dakota averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UMKC allows.

The Roos and Coyotes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is shooting 35.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Roos. Jamyah Winter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Angelina Robles is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Coyotes. Elise Turrubiates is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.