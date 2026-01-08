Live Radio
UMBC earns 69-62 win over Maine

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 9:40 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King had 15 points in UMBC’s 69-62 win over Maine on Thursday night.

King had six rebounds for the Retrievers (8-6, 1-0 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine shot 4 of 11 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Caden Diggs finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Black Bears (2-15, 0-2) were led by TJ Biel, who posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Maine also got 10 points from Ryan Mabrey. Logan Carey also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

