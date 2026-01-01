UC Irvine visits CSU Bakersfield following Evans’ 22-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays CSU Bakersfield after Kyle Evans scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 89-70 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 2-0 in Big West play. UC Irvine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Bakersfield makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). UC Irvine averages 78.3 points per game, 0.7 more than the 77.6 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is averaging 14.6 points for the Roadrunners. Dailin Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games.

Jurian Dixon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Derin Saran is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.