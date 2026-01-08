Treyson Anderson scores 23 as North Dakota State takes down UMKC 97-73

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Treyson Anderson’s 23 points helped North Dakota State defeat UM-Kansas City 97-73 on Thursday. Anderson…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Treyson Anderson’s 23 points helped North Dakota State defeat UM-Kansas City 97-73 on Thursday.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Bison (13-5, 3-0 Summit League). Trevian Carson scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Damari Wheeler-Thomas finished with 16 points.

The Roos (4-13, 1-2) were led by Karmello Branch, who recorded 19 points. Kasheem Grady II added 18 points for UMKC. CJ Evans finished with 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

