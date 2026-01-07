Thomas leads Stetson against Lipscomb after 20-point performance

Stetson Hatters (7-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-9, 1-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (7-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Lipscomb after Cameron Thomas scored 20 points in Stetson’s 76-59 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bisons are 3-2 on their home court. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Taylor Bowen leads the Bisons with 6.5 boards.

The Hatters are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 70.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 66.3 Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aleah Sorrentino is averaging 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Thomas is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

