Thomas and Stetson host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (6-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-7, 3-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Lipscomb after Cameron Thomas scored 26 points in Stetson’s 88-76 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Hatters are 3-2 on their home court. Stetson is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bisons are 3-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb allows 64.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Stetson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

