Texas State hosts Finister and Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Texas State after Dorian Finister scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 90-70 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 7.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 11.8 points. Finister is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

