TCU takes on Utah, aims to break 3-game skid

TCU Horned Frogs (11-6, 1-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (11-6, 1-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-9, 0-4 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU enters the matchup against Utah after losing three straight games.

The Utes have gone 7-3 at home. Utah has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). TCU averages 79.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 81.1 Utah allows.

The Utes and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is shooting 45.0% and averaging 21.4 points for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Punch is averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

