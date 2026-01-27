Taylor leads Temple against Rice

Temple Owls (9-10, 3-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (17-3, 7-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays…

Temple Owls (9-10, 3-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (17-3, 7-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Rice after Tristen Taylor scored 32 points in Temple’s 83-82 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Rice Owls have gone 9-0 in home games. Rice has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Temple Owls are 3-4 against AAC opponents. Temple is fifth in the AAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 3.4.

Rice’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Temple gives up. Temple scores 11.1 more points per game (70.1) than Rice gives up (59.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging 8.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Rice Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Craig is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Temple Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.