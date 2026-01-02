Stony Brook Seawolves face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on 4-game losing streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-6, 0-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 0-2 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-6, 0-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 0-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Seawolves take on N.C. A&T.

The Seawolves have gone 6-1 in home games. Stony Brook scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Stony Brook is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lewis Walker is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

