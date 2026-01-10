Stanton leads Princeton against Yale after 23-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (5-11, 1-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (5-11, 1-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays Yale after Jack Stanton scored 23 points in Princeton’s 78-76 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their home court. Princeton is eighth in the Ivy League with 13.3 assists per game led by Jackson Hicke averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 7.7.

Princeton’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicke is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Stanton is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Townsend is averaging 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jordan Brathwaite is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

