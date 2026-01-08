Southern Miss defeats Texas State 80-70 in OT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 25 points as Southern Miss beat Texas State 80-70 in overtime on Thursday.…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 25 points as Southern Miss beat Texas State 80-70 in overtime on Thursday.

Weeks added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chiante’ Tramble shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Dylan Brumfield shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (9-8, 2-3) were led by Mark Drone, who recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Texas State also got 15 points, six rebounds and four steals from Kaden Gumbs. DJ Hall also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

A foul sent Weeks to the line with 59 seconds left to play, where he sank one of the two shots to tie the game at 65 to send it to overtime. Southern Miss then went on an 11-0 run in overtime to secure the win.

