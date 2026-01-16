South Carolina State and Norfolk State square off in conference showdown

Norfolk State Spartans (7-11, 2-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-13, 2-1 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Norfolk State Spartans (7-11, 2-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-13, 2-1 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasha Clinton and Norfolk State visit Angie Juste-Jean and South Carolina State in MEAC action Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-5 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 2-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Clinton averaging 3.6.

South Carolina State averages 58.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 62.8 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.7 per game South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juste-Jean is scoring 9.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games.

Clinton is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 33.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.