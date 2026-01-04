SE Louisiana hosts Holifield and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-10, 1-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits SE Louisiana after Andrew Holifield scored 21 points in Lamar’s 82-70 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lions are 1-3 in home games. SE Louisiana gives up 70.4 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in Southland play. Lamar is 0-1 in one-possession games.

SE Louisiana averages 65.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 68.8 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Cardinals square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gaines is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Braden East is averaging 10.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.