Ruedinger pours in 23 points, double-double as Green Bay secures 88-73 win against Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Preston Ruedinger had 23 points and a double-double in Green Bay’s 88-73 win against Cleveland State on Thursday.

Ruedinger added seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Phoenix (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Marcus Hall scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. CJ O’Hara had 16 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Justin Allen added 13 points.

Tre Beard led the Vikings (5-14, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Cleveland State also got 16 points and four assists from Dayan Nessah. Preist Ryan also had 10 points.

The Vikings never trailed in the first half, taking a 40-37 into the break. But the Phoenix took the lead early in the second half and never relinquished it, using a 26-9 run to expand their lead to double digits.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

