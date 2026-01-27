Robert Morris hosts IU Indianapolis after Woodward’s 22-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-9, 5-6 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (13-9, 5-6 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Robert Morris after Finley Woodward scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 103-85 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials have gone 8-3 at home. Robert Morris is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 2-9 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris averages 78.1 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 89.7 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 85.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.