Rivera-Torres and Monmouth host Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (13-9, 4-5 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-11, 5-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Hofstra after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 26 points in Monmouth’s 83-81 overtime victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Hawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Monmouth is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Pride are 4-5 in CAA play. Hofstra averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Monmouth makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Hofstra has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera-Torres is shooting 40.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cruz Davis is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

