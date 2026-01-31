Riley leads East Carolina against Florida Atlantic after 37-point game

East Carolina Pirates (6-15, 1-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-8, 6-3 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Carolina Pirates (6-15, 1-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-8, 6-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Florida Atlantic after Joran Riley scored 37 points in East Carolina’s 83-77 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 9-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC scoring 81.9 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Pirates are 1-7 in conference games. East Carolina has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 68.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 74.5 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Isaiah Elohim is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Riley is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.