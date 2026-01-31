Riley and Tulsa host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (13-8, 5-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-3, 6-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (13-8, 5-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-3, 6-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Wichita State after Tylen Riley scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 82-66 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-1 on their home court. Tulsa has a 14-3 record against teams over .500.

The Shockers are 5-3 in conference games. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 8.4.

Tulsa averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State scores 5.9 more points per game (77.8) than Tulsa gives up to opponents (71.9).

The Golden Hurricane and Shockers meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Hurricane. David Green is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Shockers: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

