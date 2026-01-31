Rider takes on Saint Peter’s following Cruz’s 22-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-18, 1-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-18, 1-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Saint Peter’s after Zion Cruz scored 22 points in Rider’s 95-90 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 2-6 at home. Rider is third in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Caleb Smith paces the Broncs with 7.6 boards.

The Peacocks are 9-2 in conference games. Saint Peter’s scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Rider’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 71.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 76.6 Rider gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Cruz is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland is averaging 14.3 points and 2.5 steals for the Peacocks. Zaakir Williamson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

