Rider hosts Hill and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-13, 2-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-15, 1-7 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-13, 2-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-15, 1-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Rider after Anquan Hill scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 86-80 win against the Siena Saints.

The Broncs have gone 2-5 in home games. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Smith averaging 4.8.

The Pioneers are 2-6 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Rider’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rider gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.