Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Detroit Mercy after Stevenson’s 34-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-8, 6-3 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-10, 5-4 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Detroit Mercy after Mikale Stevenson scored 34 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 100-82 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Titans are 4-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 6-3 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League with 14.9 assists per game led by Stevenson averaging 3.5.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.0 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Mastodons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 13 points. Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 35.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Hadnot II is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

