Princeton hosts Pennsylvania following Zanoni’s 23-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-6) at Princeton Tigers (4-11)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Princeton after Michael Zanoni scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-61 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Tigers are 4-1 on their home court. Princeton averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Quakers are 1-4 on the road. Pennsylvania averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Princeton is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania scores 6.3 more points per game (78.5) than Princeton gives up (72.2).

The Tigers and Quakers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Power is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Quakers. Zanoni is averaging 10.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

