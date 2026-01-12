Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB after Joseph’s 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces UAPB after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-69 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Panthers are 5-0 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 3-0 against SWAC opponents. UAPB gives up 87.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 23 points. Dontae Horne is averaging 15.3 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 88.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

