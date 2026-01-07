Paquette and Stonehill host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-13, 0-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9, 0-2 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-13, 0-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9, 0-2 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Brooke Paquette scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 62-59 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 in home games. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 2.6.

The Blue Devils are 0-2 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Stonehill’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 49.8 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 69.4 Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paquette is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucia Noin is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Jessica Farrell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 49.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

