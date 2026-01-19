Live Radio
Ose Okokie, Cedric Taylor III lead Howard to 78-69 victory over D-II’s Morehouse

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 8:11 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ose Okokie had 21 points and Cedric Taylor III posted a double-double to lead Howard to a 78-69 victory over Division II member Morehouse on Monday.

Okojie shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bison (12-8). Taylor totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Travelle Bryson scored 12.

Jermontae Hill led the way for the Maroon Tigers with 20 points. Jared White added 14 points and Brandon Peters pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

