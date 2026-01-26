Northwestern State visits SFA after Thompson’s 26-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (6-13, 4-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-3, 10-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (6-13, 4-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-3, 10-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Northwestern State after Keon Thompson scored 26 points in SFA’s 88-81 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 9-0 at home. SFA ranks third in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerald Colonel averaging 3.1.

The Demons are 4-6 in Southland play. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

SFA is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than SFA allows to opponents (65.5).

The Lumberjacks and Demons match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colonel is averaging 5.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Izzy Miles is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

