Northern Colorado visits Idaho State after Jordan’s 20-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays Northern Colorado after Tasia Jordan scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 72-63 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Bengals are 3-1 on their home court. Idaho State scores 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Bears have gone 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 8.3.

Idaho State is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 16.0 more points per game (72.6) than Idaho State gives up (56.6).

The Bengals and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maeva Gauffrenet averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Heather Baymon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Neenah George is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

