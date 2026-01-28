North Dakota Fighting Hawks face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on 4-game losing streak

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-16, 1-6 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-16, 1-6 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with Oral Roberts as losers of four in a row.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 4-6 in home games. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 1.5.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in Summit play. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in the Summit with 12.6 assists per game led by Gentry Baldwin averaging 2.8.

North Dakota’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 7.4 more points per game (77.7) than North Dakota allows to opponents (70.3).

The Fighting Hawks and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Miller is averaging eight points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Lauren Hillesheim is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anna Trusty is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

