No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones face the Kansas State Wildcats, aim for 4th straight win

Iowa State Cyclones (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 1-7 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Iowa State will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in home games. Kansas State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 6-2 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is 16-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Kansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cyclones square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

