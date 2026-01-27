No. 5 Nebraska short-handed in 75-72 loss to No. 3 Michigan, missing Rienk Mast and Braden Frager

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 5 Nebraska was short-handed against No. 3 Michigan and fell 75-72 on Tuesday night…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 5 Nebraska was short-handed against No. 3 Michigan and fell 75-72 on Tuesday night for its first loss of the season.

The Cornhuskers were without Rienk Mast and Braden Frager. Mast was out with an illness and coach Fred Hoiberg said the forward told him 12 minutes before the game that he could not play.

Frager missed a second straight game with a sprained right ankle.

The 6-foot-10 Mast ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.6 points, and Frager is third with 12.2 points per game.

Frager was injured in the first half of last week’s win against Washington.

