No. 5 Duke hosts Wake Forest following Boozer’s 30-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke plays Wake Forest after Cameron Boozer scored 30 points in Duke’s 80-50 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 at home. Duke is the top team in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Demon Deacons are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Duke makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Wake Forest averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Duke allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 23.2 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Juke Harris is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Nate Calmese is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

