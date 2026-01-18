No. 20 Tennessee women make it six straight wins with 70-59 victory over No. 21 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 16 points, Janiah Barker had a double-double, and No. 20 Tennessee defeated No.…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 16 points, Janiah Barker had a double-double, and No. 20 Tennessee defeated No. 21 Alabama 70-59 on Sunday for the Lady Vols’ sixth straight win.

Barker scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in her third double-double of the season. Mia Pauldo added 13 points, Zee Spearman 12 and Alyssa Latham another 12 off the bench for Tennessee (13-3, 5-0 SEC), which has won eight of nine overall.

Tennessee fell behind early in the fourth quarter when Jessica Timmons’ 3-pointer gave Alabama a 54-53 lead, capping a 13-2 run in which she scored eight points. Trailing for the first time since it was 19-18, Tennessee bounced back with two free throws and a 3-pointer by Pauldo to lead 58-54 and the Lady Vols outscored Alabama 17-4 heading into the final minute.

Timmons scored 22 points and Karly Weathers added 11 for Alabama (17-3, 3-3). Naomi Jones had 11 rebounds and blocked six shots.

Alabama led 17-14 after one quarter, then Jaida Civil, Paldo and Barker hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to move Tennessee out front 27-19 midway through the second. Tennessee scored 21 points in the quarter and led 35-28 at halftime.

Cooper hit two 3s early in the third quarter, giving Tennessee a 10-point lead. The Lady Vols still led by 10 in the final minute but Timmons, who scored eight in the quarter, had a three-point play and Alancia Ramsey converted a layup to get Alabama within 51-46 heading to the fourth. The run continued into the fourth quarter, capped by Timmons’ 3-pointer for Alabama’s only lead of the second half.

Up next

Tennessee: The Lady Vols host Kentucky on Thursday.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host Mississippi State on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.