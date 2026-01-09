No. 11 Vanderbilt takes on LSU after Tanner’s 29-point outing

LSU Tigers (12-3, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (12-3, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt faces LSU after Tyler scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-90 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores are 8-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 12-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-2 against SEC opponents. LSU has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Vanderbilt averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.3 per game LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.