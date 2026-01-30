No. 11 Texas Tech plays UCF following Toppin’s 31-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech plays UCF after JT Toppin scored 31 points in Texas Tech’s 90-86 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Knights have gone 11-2 at home. UCF has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Raiders are 6-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is ninth in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.2% from deep. Christian Anderson leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

UCF scores 84.0 points, 10.2 more per game than the 73.8 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 7.2 more points per game (84.2) than UCF allows (77.0).

The Knights and Red Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is averaging 15.1 points for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toppin is averaging 22.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Anderson is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

