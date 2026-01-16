No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs play the Arizona Wildcats on 3-game win streak

Arizona Wildcats (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU comes into a matchup with Arizona as winners of three games in a row.

The Horned Frogs are 12-0 on their home court. TCU is 15-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in conference games. Arizona is the best team in the Big 12 scoring 17.1 fast break points per game.

TCU averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 14.3 percentage points higher than the 31.1% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.1 points. Lani Cornfield is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.