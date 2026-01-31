NJIT secures 79-77 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 22 points in NJIT’s 79-77 victory over Vermont on Saturday. Robinson added five…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 22 points in NJIT’s 79-77 victory over Vermont on Saturday.

Robinson added five rebounds for the Highlanders (11-12, 6-2 America East Conference). David Bolden scored 16 points and added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Ari Fulton had 15 points and shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Sean Blake finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Catamounts (14-9, 6-2). TJ Hurley added 16 points for Vermont. Gus Yalden and Noah Barnett scored 12 points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.