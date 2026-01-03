Niagara hosts Wucherpfennig and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (8-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-9, 1-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (8-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-9, 1-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Niagara after Declan Wucherpfennig scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 85-81 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Niagara is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Stags are 0-4 in conference games. Fairfield is the MAAC leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 10.0.

Niagara scores 62.8 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 74.2 Fairfield allows. Fairfield’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Purple Eagles and Stags face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Sabino is averaging 5.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Reggie Prudhomme is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Benjamin is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.